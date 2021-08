To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Why has the pandemic and remote working resulted in such high levels of fatigue?

Are we seeing levels of fatigue easing as the UK emerges from lockdown restrictions?

The pandemic has been a disaster for employee fatigue and general wellness. Our research has revealed that UK employees have been 62% more likely to see an increase in the length of their day and that 42% feel emotionally drained from their work. At the start of the pandemic, workers were forced to adapt to remote working conditions at the same time as dealing with fear and anxiety about the impact of Covid-19. This resulted in unprecedented change fatigue that employees have struggled to recover from.On top of that, employees have spent over a year working in conditions unsuitable for the remote world. Businesses have applied office-based practices such as nine to five core hours and regular meetings to the remote world and inadvertently exacerbated fatigue.Alarmingly, we are seeing fatigue levels continuing to increase in the UK despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions, and this is because employees are going through a new period of change, that is the shift to hybrid working. Employees – many of whom still feel burnt out from the events of the last year – are now trying to get used to being back in an office and adapt to new working structures. And we must remember that worries about Covid-19 rela