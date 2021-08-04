Investment in circular economy could create 450,000 jobs

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than 450,000 jobs could be created in reusing and repairing household goods, according to environmental think tank the Green Alliance. If consumers prioritise reusing goods rather than throwing them away, “circular economy” jobs could emerge in both repairing complex electronic goods and supporting recycling efforts, the Alliance said.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.