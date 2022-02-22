HR must be vigilant as remaining Covid restrictions end

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Yesterday afternoon the prime minister announced that the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will be removed from Thursday 24 February, along with self-isolation payments for those on low incomes. The right to claim statutory sick pay from the first day of Covid-related absence will also be removed, meaning that those ill with the virus will only be paid from the fourth day they are off work. Free Covid-19 lateral flow tests and PCR tests will be axed on 1 April, with the public and organisations asked to buy their own tests if they require them. Last month alone the testing programme cost the UK £2bn. Boris Johnson told MPs: “While the pandemic is not over, we have passed the peak of the Omicron wave, with cases falling, and hospitalisations in England now fewer than 10,000 and still falling. “Now we have the chance to complete that transition back towards normality, while maintaining the contingencies to respond to a resurgence or a new variant.” He went on to say that scientists “are certain there will be new variants and it’s very possible that those will be worse than Omicron”.Organisations are likely to put their own Covid-19 policies in place for workers going forward, with CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese suggesting that employers with staff who have