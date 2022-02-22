HR must be vigilant as remaining Covid restrictions end

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers have been urged to be cautious and to remember their legal duty to keep employees safe at work as the final Covid-19 restrictions are removed in England. Yesterday afternoon the prime minister announced that the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will be removed from Thursday 24 February, along with self-isolation payments for those on low incomes. The right to claim statutory sick pay from the first day of Covid-related absence will also be removed, meaning that those ill with the virus will only be paid from the fourth day they are off work. Free Covid-19 lateral flow tests and PCR tests will be axed on 1 April, with the public and organisations asked to buy their own tests if they require them. Last month alone the testing programme cost the UK £2bn. Boris Johnson told MPs: “While the pandemic is not over, we have passed the peak of the Omicron wave, with cases falling, and hospitalisations in England now fewer than 10,000 and still falling. “Now we have the chance to complete that transition back towards normality, while maintaining the contingencies to respond to a resurgence or a new variant.” He went on to say that scientists “are certain there will be new variants and it’s very possible that those will be worse than Omicron”.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.