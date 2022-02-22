Asda logistics workers could strike over pay

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The GMB Union, which balloted 8,000 members at Asda, has claimed that the retailer has offered a below-inflation pay offer which will see workers’ real terms pay slashed because of the rising cost of living. They have rejected pay rises of between 5% and 7.5%, when the retail prices index measure of inflation in January was 7.8% and the consumer prices index measure was 5.5%. The pay offer varies depending on location and grade. The union said that almost 70% of the staff polled have turned down the pay offer, and nearly 80% said they were ready to take industrial action, which could involve a strike affecting supermarket deliveries. Some 12,000 people are employed across Asda’s distribution network. GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said: “The UK is facing the worst cost-of-living crisis for a generation. Inflation is rampant and energy prices are out of control. “Yet Asda workers are being taken for mugs with a below-inflation pay offer that basically means a real-terms pay cut. They’re not going to take it lying down – it's now up to Asda bosses to come back with a reasonable offer and avert the threat of industrial action.” Jon Parry, the vice-president of Asda Logistics Services, said: “We value the key role our colleagues play to keep our stores well stocked, and we have negotiated in good faith with the GMB to make a fair, competitive and sustainable pay offer that recognises rising inflation. We are disappointed this has been rejected.” Asda and GMB have a national recognition agreement which sets out a clear framework for conciliation and arbitration to avoid industrial action. The next steps include further meetings between Asda, the GMB and Acas to try to reach a resolution. Earlier this month 150,000 Asda retail staff were offered a 3.25% pay increase from April, taking their hourly wage to £9.66 an hour. Most other major supermarkets pay at least £10 an hour, including M&S which last week raised pay for shop floor staff from £9.50 to £10 an hour