GenderLatest NewsEquality & diversity

Women now hold nearly two in five FTSE 100 leadership roles

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Liv Garfield, chief executive of FTSE 100 company Severn Trent
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy
Liv Garfield, chief executive of FTSE 100 company Severn Trent
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

There has been a 'sea-change' in the boardrooms of the UK’s biggest companies, with nearly 40% of FTSE 100 leadership positions now held by women, compared with 12.5% a decade ago. The data, published by the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review, shows that in 2021 women held 39.1% of board positions among FTSE 100 companies, 36.8% in the FTSE 250, and 37.6% of positions among the FTSE 350. This progress has led to the UK FTSE 100 moving from fifth to second in international gender diversity rankings among listed companies, putting it ahead of Norway whose listed companies have a mandatory quota system in place. France still leads the way, with 43.8% female representation at board level. The FTSE 350 is in fourth place. However, the report recognises more work needs to be done and has set several new targets for 2025, including the recommendation that all FTSE 350 companies have at least one woman in the chair or senior independent director role, and/or one woman in the chief executive or finance director role. Denise Wilson, FTSE Women Leaders Review chief executive, said: “Today the FTSE Women Leaders Review announces four new recommendations for this next stage, which will embed the progress and hard-won gains of the last decade and take business further on the journey to gender balance in the boardroom and in leadership.

Gender diversity

International Women’s Day: Breaking down career barriers (webinar)

Black female managers overlooked for promotion

Campaigners reveal ‘glacial’ pace of change in women’s status

“We know there is much more work to do and no shortage of experienced, capable women, ambitious for themselves and their company across all sectors
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Black female managers overlooked for promotion

Social mobility: employers vow to improve recruitment processes

Ethnic minority NHS workers suffer ‘shocking’ racism and...

International Women’s Day: Breaking down career barriers (webinar)

‘Critical action’ needed on ethnic inequalities in accessing...

Receptionist wins race discrimination claim after afro comments

Lawyer fined and reprimanded for ‘hysterical’ women comments

Broadening skillsets best way to tackle labour shortage

Ideas to tackle transport career barriers sought

Smaller law firms lead on diversity while larger...