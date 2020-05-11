HR Technology Checklist for Supporting Critical Skills

Embed critical skills in your organisation with the right HR technology

Skills are a critical building block to talent and business strategy. Upskilling, reskilling, and skills reinvention allow your business to thrive in times of change, growth and transformation. It’s why the “availability of key skills” has been ranked by executives worldwide as one of the top 10 threats to organisational growth.

The role of HR leaders in helping their organisations solve the structural skills gap – the result of an aging workforce, record low unemployment rates, job automation, and geopolitical dynamics – has never been more important. And with the right talent technology, you can embed these critical skills throughout your hiring, coaching, performance, assessment, learning and career development processes.

The role of HR technology in executing a skills strategy

In this HR technology checklist, you’ll get step-by-step guidance on designing talent programmes that support skill identification and development – and how your talent technology should support you across the entire people experience.

You’ll gain insights into:

How technology should enable you to identify, acquire and nurture the critical skills your organisation needs to be successful

Tips for navigating the technology selection process to create a shortlist of vendors that can facilitate your skills strategy

Over 40 questions to ask potential HR technology vendors to help you determine if they can truly address your current and future skill needs

