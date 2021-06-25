ITV to reduce London office space with hybrid working plan

Flexible workingHR strategyHR transformationHybrid workingLatest News

by Adam McCulloch
Broadcaster ITV has announced plans to reduce its London office space and expand flexible working. The FTSE100 firm plans to relocate about 2,000 staff in London to a new office in White City, Shepherd's Bush, where it already has space for 450 people. The new space is being vacated by the BBC. The move will entail leaving two more central London buildings, in Chancery Lane and Grays Inn Road. ITV said that it expected there to be fewer people on sites each day, so it had less need for dedicated desk space. Teams moving to White City include HR, management and finance. ITV’s chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “Our people have made it really clear to us that they want to build on the positive aspects of their experience over the last 18 months to have a more balanced approach to office based and remote working. That balance will vary from team to team given the kind of work we do and we know that face-to-face collaboration is crucial for creativity and innovation – we’re looking forward to this new hybrid way of working.” She added: “Our new office will bring everyone from ITV in London together and will provide the size and flexibility to enable everyone to perform their roles, help ITV deliver on our strategy as well as get the balance they want in their lives.” The BBC meanwhile is moving people within White City and out to other London locations as part of its hybrid working plans. BBC group managing director Bob Shennan “we have been able to consider the London footprint and make some changes”
