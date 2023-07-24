Fit for WorkAnxietyDepressionStressLatest News

More intense working fuelling burnout

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Increasingly intense working days are putting people at greater risk of burnout, according to research by the TUC.

More than half of workers (55%) reported that work had become more intense and demanding, according to survey for the union body. The poll of 2,198 workers also found three in five (61%) say they feel exhausted at the end of most working days.

More than a third of workers (36%) are spending more time outside of their contracted hours reading, sending and answering emails. A third (32%) are spending more time outside of contracted hours doing core work activities.

Four in 10 (40%) said they were now required do more work in the same amount of time, with a similar percentage (38%) saying they are as a result feeling more stressed at work

Stress and burnout

Put OH at heart of tackling NHS burnout, urges SOM

Nearly half of UK employees feel stressed and at risk of burnout

TUC general secretary, Paul Nowak, said: “No one should be pushed to the brink because of their job. Gruelling hours, pace and expectations at work are growing problems up and down the country. This is a recipe for burnt-out Britain.

“Chronic staff shortages, intrusive surveillance tech and poor enforcement of workers’ rights have all combined to create a perfect storm. It’s little wonder that so many feel exhausted at the end of their working day,” he added.

Women were more likely than men to say they felt exhausted at the end of most working days (67% to 56%) and that work was getting more intense (58% to 53%), according to the polling for the TUC by Thinks Insight.

The union body is as a result calling for workers to get a right to disconnect, stronger enforcement of working-time regulations, a resolution to the public sector recruitment and retention crisis, and making flexible working a genuine legal right from day one of a job.

It is also calling for more collective bargaining and the introduction of a statutory duty to consult trade unions.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Mental health and money: government urged to join...

Extending OH tax breaks could cost ‘tens of...

Occupational health providers to be polled by government...

Ministers propose national ‘health at work’ standard

Why, after a bereavement, counselling may not always...

One-size-fits-all may not be best for global health...

How to address taboos about discussing alcohol dependency

Blood cancer tool highlights public ignorance of warning...

UKHSA calls for vigilance over threat of measles...

NHS dentistry in ‘crisis of access’, warn MPs