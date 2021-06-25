Life satisfaction of employees in decline, research finds

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Life satisfaction has dropped sharply over the past year and most people are neglecting their physical health because of work demands. About 58% of employees told researchers for insurance and finance giant Aviva that they had prioritised work over their physical health – up from 53% from the same survey in February last year. Researchers found 86% of respondents have been checking emails outside of working hours. However, more employees (61%) agreed their employer was genuinely concerned about their wellbeing, compared with 57% before Covid struck. Employees were also now more likely to feel their employer understands what motivates them – 44% against 36% in August.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.