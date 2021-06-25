CoronavirusFlexible workingFurloughHybrid workingLatest News

Life satisfaction of employees in decline, research finds

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Life satisfaction has dropped sharply over the past year and most people are neglecting their physical health because of work demands. About 58% of employees told researchers for insurance and finance giant Aviva that they had prioritised work over their physical health – up from 53% from the same survey in February last year. Researchers found 86% of respondents have been checking emails outside of working hours. However, more employees (61%) agreed their employer was genuinely concerned about their wellbeing, compared with 57% before Covid struck. Employees were also now more likely to feel their employer understands what motivates them – 44% against 36% in August. Meanwhile the proportion of employees who were completely satisfied with life had dropped by 10 percentage points, falling from 67% in February 2020. The central thrust of the report – called Thriving in the Age of Ambiguity – was that while the blurring of work-life boundaries has brought welcome flexibility for many, the “increasingly ambiguous relationship between employers and employees” was a powerful source of unease and uncertainty. This had seen growing strain develop on people’s balance between work and home life, employment and retirement. The number of employees who reported feeling anxious from day-to-day had increased from 22% in August 2020 to 27% in March 2021. This was particularly the case among female workers (35%
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

ITV to reduce London office space with hybrid...

Peter Cheese: Four-day week should be ‘part of...

Hybrid working – legal issues and discrimination risks...

Flexible rail tickets launched for hybrid-working commuters

Inclusive leadership for the future of work (webinar)

Deloitte lets staff choose when and where they...

Right to work from home not on the...

Working class roles lack access to flexible working

‘Freedom day’: What the four-week delay means for...

The Power of Gen Z: Reshaping the future...