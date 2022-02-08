ReservistsNHSLatest NewsPublic sectorRecruitment & retention

Staff shortages undermine NHS backlog plans, employers claim

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Urgent national action is still needed to tackle workforce shortages and the unsustainable pressures on health workers if efforts to reduce the elective care backlog in the NHS are to be successful, organisations representing NHS employers have suggested. NHS England today set out its plan for tackling the backlog of elective care that has worsened during the pandemic, setting the NHS stretching targets to deliver more procedures and scans and cut the amount of time patients are waiting for care. By July 2022, no one will wait longer than two years for an elective treatment and by April 2023 waits of over 18 months will be eliminated, the plan states. No patient will wait longer than a year for treatment by 2025. Announcing the publication of the plan in parliament today, health secretary Sajid Javid said the government was “doing everything in our power to make sure that we have even more clinicians on the front line”. “We now have more doctors and nurses working in the NHS than ever before; we have a record number of students at medical school; and a record number of students applying to train as nurses,” he said. “The plan sets out what more we will be doing, including more healthcare support workers and the recruitment and deployment of NHS reservists.” The plan states that the NHS will recruit new staff, with the addition of  more than 10,000 nurses from overseas this financial year and 5,000 healthcare support workers. It will increase workforce capacity by training more allied health professionals in critical care and making greater use of artificial intelligence to free up imaging staff time.

