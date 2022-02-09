Entry-level apprenticeships down 72% since 2014

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Rob Moss Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

The London Progression Collaboration (LPC) – an initiative to boost apprenticeships in the capital – is urging government “not leave the youngest behind” this National Apprenticeships Week as the decline in entry-level apprenticeships particularly affects young people. Its analysis shows that starts in higher level apprenticeships have skyrocketed by 400%. The LPC, which has supported more than new 700 apprenticeships in 160 small businesses over the past 18 months, says there is a serious concern that this leaves those out of work, on zero-hour contracts or on the bottom rung of their career ladder, less able to access apprenticeships. It found that the decline in apprenticeships for young people has been particularly stark in London. The number of under-19s starting an apprenticeship fell from 9,550 in 2016/17 to 3,880 in 2020/21, accounting for just 11% of apprenticeship starts. Previous research has found apprenticeship starts in small-and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) fell by more than 36% following the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017. Anna Ambrose, director of the London Progression Collaboration, said: “The collapse in entry-level apprenticeships is bad for young people at the beginning of their careers and it’s bad for small businesses. Apprentices are now on average older and studying higher-level apprenticeships than they were in 2015.