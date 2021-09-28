One week to go until gender pay gap reporting deadline

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Organisations in the public and private sectors have until Tuesday 5 October 2021 to report their data, on the government website, following a six-month extension that was granted due to the impact of Covid-19. At the time of publication, more than 6,103 employers had submitted their reports, out of an estimated 11,000 eligible organisations. However, technology and consulting company Spktral, which has developed software that helps with pay gap analysis, said firms should not take the percentages in their 2020/21 reports at face value. This is because there was a high number of employees on reduced pay because of furlough on the 31 March 2020 and 5 April 2020 snapshot dates for the public and private sectors respectively. “Gender pay gap reporting is in place to bring about better gender equality in the workplace, which we can only achieve with timely, accurate and consistent data. Companies must analyse their entire workforce (furloughed or otherwise) in order to gain a true picture of where they stand and to drive accountability, action and improvement,” said Fiona Hawthorn, CEO of Women on Boards UK and an advisory board member at Spktral.Last year, the Government Equality Office (GEO) confirmed that furlough is a form of leave. Unless employers had topped up furloughed staff’s pay to 100%, they did not meet the gender pay gap reporting legislation’s criteria for full pay and should be excluded from the gender pay gap section of their reports.