EAT rules on University of Oxford retirement age policy

employment tribunal found that the university acted unlawfully when it refused a second extension of employment for Professor Paul Ewart, who claimed he was forced to retire from his position as head of atomic and laser physics before his 70th birthday. He brought a claim for unfair dismissal and age discrimination and was awarded almost £30,000 in compensation. Separately, in May 2019, a different tribunal panel ruled against Professor John Pitcher, who taught English at St John’s College in Oxford. Prof Pitcher had claimed that his forced retirement, at age 67 in 2014, was unlawful but the judge found that the university’s EJRA was justified in his case, as it served a social purpose in providing a route up for younger academics. The university’s EJRA has been in place since 2011 and aims to improve diversity among its teaching and academic staff. Since 2017, the EJRA has been set at the 30 September preceding an individual’s 69th birthday, but academics can apply for an extension of their contract in exceptional circumstances, for example completing research. At the time of Prof Pitcher’s retirement the EJRA was 67.The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has dismissed two appeals relating to the application of Oxford University’s Employer Justified Retirement Age (EJRA) policy. In December 2019, an
Retirement age policies
