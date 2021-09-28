EducationLatest NewsAge discriminationEmployment tribunalsRetirement

EAT rules on University of Oxford retirement age policy

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber St John's College in Oxford, where Prof Pitcher taught
Piotr Wawrzyniuk / Shutterstock.com
St John's College in Oxford, where Prof Pitcher taught
Piotr Wawrzyniuk / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has dismissed two appeals relating to the application of Oxford University’s Employer Justified Retirement Age (EJRA) policy. In December 2019, an employment tribunal found that the university acted unlawfully when it refused a second extension of employment for Professor Paul Ewart, who claimed he was forced to retire from his position as head of atomic and laser physics before his 70th birthday. He brought a claim for unfair dismissal and age discrimination and was awarded almost £30,000 in compensation. Separately, in May 2019, a different tribunal panel ruled against Professor John Pitcher, who taught English at St John’s College in Oxford. Prof Pitcher had claimed that his forced retirement, at age 67 in 2014, was unlawful but the judge found that the university’s EJRA was justified in his case, as it served a social purpose in providing a route up for younger academics. The university’s EJRA has been in place since 2011 and aims to improve diversity among its teaching and academic staff. Since 2017, the EJRA has been set at the 30 September preceding an individual’s 69th birthday, but academics can apply for an extension of their contract in exceptional circumstances, for example completing research. At the time of Prof Pitcher’s retirement the EJRA was 67.

Retirement age policies

Retirement contract clause for employees subject to an employer justified retirement age

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Older staff working from home more likely to...

Life satisfaction of employees in decline, research finds

Furloughed staff ‘don’t want to go back to...

Number of NHS doctors looking to retire early...

Younger women face £100,000 gender pensions gap

Diversity & Inclusion: Sign up to our free...

Pandemic forcing older workers to change retirement plans

Ousted Oxford professor reinstated and awarded £30k

Compulsory retirement of partners in the Covid era

Older BAME people more likely to earn less...