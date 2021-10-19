Timpson to cover hormone replacement therapy costs

Menopause
Menopause: Fostering a culture of inclusion at work (webinar)
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Timpson is offering to pay for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions for employees experiencing the menopause. Announcing the policy on World Menopause Day yesterday, chief executive James Timpson said employees will be able to claim back the cost of their HRT prescriptions via expenses. The offer comes as Labour MP Carolyn Harris prepares to present a bill to abolish charges for HRT in parliament on 29 October. Timpson said on Twitter: “From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT. It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause.” Harris said that the announcement showed how strongly Timpson cares about the welfare of its staff. “I hope that my private member’s bill will pass through parliament, making HRT products exempt from NHS prescription charges in England, and in turn making this a short-term arrangement. However, this really is a fantastic example to other employers of how they can support their staff through what can be a very difficult period of their lives,” she said.
