Timpson to cover hormone replacement therapy costs

Announcing the policy on World Menopause Day yesterday, chief executive James Timpson said employees will be able to claim back the cost of their HRT prescriptions via expenses. The offer comes as Labour MP Carolyn Harris prepares to present a bill to abolish charges for HRT in parliament on 29 October. Timpson said on Twitter: “From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT. It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause.” Harris said that the announcement showed how strongly Timpson cares about the welfare of its staff. “I hope that my private member’s bill will pass through parliament, making HRT products exempt from NHS prescription charges in England, and in turn making this a short-term arrangement. However, this really is a fantastic example to other employers of how they can support their staff through what can be a very difficult period of their lives,” she said.Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes said: “This is brilliant news from Timpson – a company which seems to be leading the way on so many issues at the moment. Hopefully, Carolyn Harris’s private member’s bill will make progress next week and we will see the government recognise the massive impact menopause has on women’s lives.” Earlier this year, Nokes said the government was Ashleigh Webber Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.