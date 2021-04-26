OHW+ launch webinar on managing post-pandemic trauma

Shutterstock

The past year has been traumatic for many workers, whether we’re talking about the intense emotional pressures NHS workers have been under, the stresses and strains that key and public-facing workers have faced, or the trauma of illness and bereavement many have experienced.

Occupational health professionals will have a pivotal role in managing and supporting workers who are experiencing or coping with trauma, and those caring for them.

To mark the launch of OHW+ during May, the new digital platform for Occupational Health & Wellbeing will on Tuesday 18 May be running a special free CPD webinar for occupational health practitioners on workplace trauma post pandemic.

The event is being led by chartered occupational health, counselling and trauma psychologist Noreen Tehrani and chaired by Professor Anne Harriss, president of SOM and Occupational Health & Wellbeing’s CPD editor.

First of four webinars

It will be the first of four webinars taking place this year which, after this first launch event, will be available exclusively to OHW+ Premium members.

The CPD webinar will explore the benefits of psychological surveillance in organisations: when and how it can be used effectively; the nature, incidence and treatment of complex post-traumatic stress disorder; Covid fatigue; reflective practice; and the future for “trauma-informed” organisations.

It will be of interest to OH practitioners supporting those with trauma but also to professionals simply with an interest in this field of working, for example, within HR, wellbeing, mental health and associated areas.

The hour-long webinar will start at 2pm on Tuesday 18 May, and you can register to join here.

