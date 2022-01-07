Graduate jobs market to expand, report UK employers

was particularly high among graduates as around 91 people applied for each advertised position. With more jobs to apply for this year the high level of competition is likely to recede. Sectors forecast to see the highest jobs growth for graduates this year are the built environment (48% growth), energy, engineering and industry (41% growth), and health and pharmaceuticals (37% growth). The charity and public sector is the only industry so far reporting a reduction in the number of graduate jobs in 2022 although it still has more vacancies than it did in 2019. The estimates are based on the graduate recruitment cycle – employers generally start advertising vacancies for graduate programmes in the autumn to fill positions starting the following summer/autumn so by January they have a reasonably accurate picture of hiring figures for the year. All sectors have returned to pre-pandemic levels of hiring with the exception of jobs in retail and fast-moving consumer goods. While this sector is recruiting 3% fewer graduates than in 2019, it has seen vacancies rise by 20% from 2021 to 2022. Over the same period school leaver jobs in retail have increased by 55% since last year.Graduate job vacancies are 20% higher than in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, and are set to increase over 2022. According to the Institute of Student Employers' annual Vacancy Survey, the UK's largest graduate employers are reporting that job vacancies for graduates will increase by more than a fifth (22%) in 2022 compared with 2021. Last year, competition for posts