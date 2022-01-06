Disability discriminationLatest NewsAge discriminationEmployment tribunalsDisability

Dementia sufferer wins age and disability case against Asda

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss eye35.pix / Alamy
A former Asda employee suffering with dementia has won her employment tribunal claim after it was found that management had repeatedly asked if she wanted to retire. The case of Hutchinson v Asda Stores highlights how, despite numerous examples of care and compassion towards their employee, store managers should have referred her to occupational health for a formal investigation of her symptoms of forgetfulness and confusion. Mrs Hutchinson, 75, who had worked for the supermarket in north Wales for 20 years, won her claim for constructive unfair dismissal on the basis of age and disability-related harassment, direct age discrimination, and discrimination arising from disability. The claimant worked part-time in the George clothing department and enjoyed her role and was well liked by colleagues. Around 2017 her son noticed his mother showing symptoms of dementia. In November 2019 she was admitted to hospital for an unrelated condition and when she returned to work her colleagues noticed a deterioration, with the claimant losing items and forgetting things. In February 2020, experiencing difficulties driving, Hutchinson began to travel by bus to work. It was at this time that claimant told Ms Green, people trading manager, that her doctor had arranged a memory test for her. Having walked to work after being unable to find the bus stop, Hutchinson accepted that she was getting worse and Green suggested that she arrange an occupational health appointment or to contact her daughter. The claimant refused both. It was then recorded by Green that the claimant asked her what she should do and it was at that point that retirement was discussed as an option.

