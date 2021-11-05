One in three don’t feel equipped to deal with ‘ups and downs of life’

StressMental health conditionsWellbeing and health promotionOHW+

by Ashleigh Webber
More than a third of adults feel they don’t have the support or tools needed to help them deal with everyday pressures, stress and difficult circumstances, research has found. A survey commissioned by the Co-op, the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and mental health charities Mind and Inspire revealed that 37% did not feel they had tools or support mechanisms to deal with the “ups and downs of life”. Eighty-one per cent of those in this group felt that having support in the community, such as spaces to talk and group activities, would help them cope with everyday pressures. Almost a quarter of the 4,500 people surveyed said they became more isolated during the pandemic, which resulted in a decline in mental wellbeing for 61% of those in this group. People aged 16 to 24 are disproportionately affected, with 28% describing the current state of their mental wellbeing as poor. “The pandemic has shown us how important it is for us all to stay connected,” said Co-op’s director of community and shared value, Rebecca Birkbeck. “More people having an active role in their community, means that more support networks become available to those who need them most. Whether it be small acts of kindness towards other people, or volunteering in your community, helping others can go a long way in improving your own mental wellbeing.” Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We are currently living through some of the most difficult times any of us have ever faced, and as this research shows, the important role our local communities play has never been more crucial in protecting our mental health and helping our mental wellbeing flourish.” Another recent study from the Co-op found that two-fifths of young people see mental health problems as their biggest challenge.
