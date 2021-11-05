One in three don’t feel equipped to deal with ‘ups and downs of life’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than a third of adults feel they don’t have the support or tools needed to help them deal with everyday pressures, stress and difficult circumstances, research has found. A survey commissioned by the Co-op, the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and mental health charities Mind and Inspire revealed that 37% did not feel they had tools or support mechanisms to deal with the “ups and downs of life”. Eighty-one per cent of those in this group felt that having support in the community, such as spaces to talk and group activities, would help them cope with everyday pressures. Almost a quarter of the 4,500 people surveyed said they became more isolated during the pandemic, which resulted in a decline in mental wellbeing for 61% of those in this group. People aged 16 to 24 are disproportionately affected, with 28% describing the current state of their mental wellbeing as poor.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.