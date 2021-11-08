Tech investments could be derailed by skills shortage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Six in 10 businesses plan to increase technology investment and 66% to increase the number of staff in digital roles, according to its Digital Leadership Report in collaboration with CIONET and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, 66% of digital leaders said they were unable to keep up with the pace of technological change due to a dearth of available talent. Four in 10 said they were struggling to retain skilled workers, who were often being headhunted for other roles on higher salaries. A third have redesigned their employee offer to make it more attractive in response. Cyber security is the most sought after tech skill, with 43% of organisations saying these roles were difficult to hire for. This has risen by a third in the past year.Research by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in March found that the pool of available candidates for cyber security roles has a shortfall of 10,000 people per year. Other tough roles to recruit include big data/data analysis (36%) and technical architects (33%), the survey found. The shortage of developers, cited by 32%, is rising at the fastest rate as organisations create new online products and services to respond to consumer demand. In such a tight labour market, diversity in recruitment is proving more difficult than ever, according to Harvey Nash Group. Only 12% of digital leaders in this year’s survey identified as female, and the average proportion of women in tech teams was just under a quarter. Many organisations have disregarded mandatory shortlists including women or quotas as they feel they are not working, th