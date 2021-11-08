STEMGenderLatest NewsTech sectorEquality & diversity

Tech investments could be derailed by skills shortage

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Efforts to get more women into digital roles have been hampered by skills shortages
Shutterstock
Efforts to get more women into digital roles have been hampered by skills shortages
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Organisations are investing in technology at record levels, but can’t find the staff to get the best from that investment, according to research from recruiter Harvey Nash. Six in 10 businesses plan to increase technology investment and 66% to increase the number of staff in digital roles, according to its Digital Leadership Report in collaboration with CIONET and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, 66% of digital leaders said they were unable to keep up with the pace of technological change due to a dearth of available talent. Four in 10 said they were struggling to retain skilled workers, who were often being headhunted for other roles on higher salaries. A third have redesigned their employee offer to make it more attractive in response. Cyber security is the most sought after tech skill, with 43% of organisations saying these roles were difficult to hire for. This has risen by a third in the past year. Research by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in March found that the pool of available candidates for cyber security roles has a shortfall of 10,000 people per year. Other tough roles to recruit include big data/data analysis (36%) and technical architects (33%), the survey found. The shortage of developers, cited by 32%, is rising at the fastest rate as organisations create new online products and services to respond to consumer demand. In such a tight labour market, diversity in recruitment is proving more difficult than ever, according to Harvey Nash Group. Only 12% of digital leaders in this year’s survey identified as female, and the average proportion of women in tech teams was just under a quarter. Many organisations have disregarded mandatory shortlists including women or quotas as they feel they are not working, th
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Green revolution ‘risks being tripped up by lack...

‘Mirrortocracy’ holding back inclusion of black women

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...

Amazon to hire 55,000 more staff and offers...

Females overtake males at A-level maths, as Stem...

Virgin Media O2 launches recruitment drive

Salaries heat up as candidate shortages worsen

Young people feel they lack skills to secure...

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...

Rolls-Royce appoints first female chair