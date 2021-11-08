Tech investments could be derailed by skills shortage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Organisations are investing in technology at record levels, but can’t find the staff to get the best from that investment, according to research from recruiter Harvey Nash. Six in 10 businesses plan to increase technology investment and 66% to increase the number of staff in digital roles, according to its Digital Leadership Report in collaboration with CIONET and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, 66% of digital leaders said they were unable to keep up with the pace of technological change due to a dearth of available talent. Four in 10 said they were struggling to retain skilled workers, who were often being headhunted for other roles on higher salaries. A third have redesigned their employee offer to make it more attractive in response. Cyber security is the most sought after tech skill, with 43% of organisations saying these roles were difficult to hire for. This has risen by a third in the past year.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.