Four-day week most sought-after benefit

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost two thirds of Britons would like to work a four-day week, according to research into the popularity of various employee benefits. Only 39% of UK workers were happy with their current benefits package at work, while 43% think they could be improved. One in ten of 2,200 adult workers polled by HR software company Factorial said their place of work does not offer any benefits. Those with a benefits package were asked whether they utilise the perks on offer, with one in three (32%) revealing that they haven’t used any at all. A further 40% say they have used the available benefits, but not regularly, while the remaining 28% use them regularly. The benefits most regularly taken advantage of when available included birthday days off (71%), gym memberships (68%) and staff discounts (64%). In comparison, private healthcare was the least likely benefit to be utilised by employees (11%).
