Four-day week most sought-after benefit

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today

Only 39% of UK workers were happy with their current benefits package at work, while 43% think they could be improved. One in ten of 2,200 adult workers polled by HR software company Factorial said their place of work does not offer any benefits. Those with a benefits package were asked whether they utilise the perks on offer, with one in three (32%) revealing that they haven’t used any at all. A further 40% say they have used the available benefits, but not regularly, while the remaining 28% use them regularly. The benefits most regularly taken advantage of when available included birthday days off (71%), gym memberships (68%) and staff discounts (64%). In comparison, private healthcare was the least likely benefit to be utilised by employees (11%).Asked which benefits people most wanted from their employer, 63% said they wanted a four-day week, 60% wanted gym membership, and 53% sought a day off on their birthday. The next most popular options were subsidised travel (49%) and shopping discount (46%). However asked what they would choose if given a choice between more benefits and extra pay, the majority of respondents (71%) said that they would prefer a boost to their salary. Bernat Farrero, CEO of Factorial, said: “Benefits, or work perks, are a vital part of ensuring that you maintain a happy workforce; by not offering decent perks as part of the job you endanger turning employees – both old and new – away. “It was interesting to learn that a four-day week is now the most sought-after work perk, especially with the recent news that Scotland is set to trial it.”