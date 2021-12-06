Early retirement due to menopause means pensions shortfall

survey by digital wellness platform Peppy found that 54% of businesses in the UK still do not have a dedicated menopause policy.This summer, an inquiry by the Women and Equalities Committee suggested that greater legal protections for women going through the menopause should not be ruled out, including the possibility of making it a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. The number of tribunal cases in which menopause-related discrimination is cited is also on the rise, according to a recent analysis by Linklaters.Almost one million have retired from work early due to the menopause, leading to a drastic shortfall in pensions contributions. Talking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, government business champion for older workers Andy Briggs said: “Nearly four million women in the UK are aged between 45 and 55 and are in employment. And women aged over the age of 50 are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. “Yet one in five women end up leaving the workplace as a result of some of the symptoms of menopause.” Since women in their fifties are less likely than someone younger to return to work, this has a “huge impact” on their retirement income, he added. Briggs, who runs life insurance company Phoenix and is former chief executive of Aviva, added that six in 10 women felt the menopause impacted them significantly at work but that it was never talked about. In October, a