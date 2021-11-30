Reasonable adjustmentsDisability discriminationLatest NewsAgeMenopause

Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Hot flushes are a common menopause symptom
Shutterstock
Hot flushes are a common menopause symptom
Shutterstock

The number of tribunal cases in which employees are alleging menopause-related discrimination is on the rise, prompting a law firm to call for more awareness and support for staff experiencing it. According to analysis of HM Courts and Tribunals Service figures by Linklaters, the menopause was cited in 10 cases going through employment tribunals in the first six months of 2021, compared with just five in 2018. Linklaters said it was aware of 49 published employment tribunal decisions that featured allegations about menopause-related detriment. It predicted that a total of 20 menopause-related cases will go to tribunal this year, based on the rate of growth. Menopause itself is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, but a claim a may be brought on grounds of discrimination related to disability, age or sex. Earlier this year women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes said that MPs were looking into whether menopause should be included as a protected characteristic, which will give employees who experience discrimination better access to compensation. Sinead Casey, an employment partner at Linklaters, said the figures demonstrate the need for more awareness and support for menopause at work. “The menopause remains an infrequently discussed topic in the workplace and lack of communication and understanding may create legal exposure for employers. “Best practice for employers includes training managerial staff to ensure they are familiar with th
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

