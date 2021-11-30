Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise

looking into whether menopause should be included as a protected characteristic, which will give employees who experience discrimination better access to compensation.The number of tribunal cases in which employees are alleging menopause-related discrimination is on the rise, prompting a law firm to call for more awareness and support for staff experiencing it. According to analysis of HM Courts and Tribunals Service figures by Linklaters, the menopause was cited in 10 cases going through employment tribunals in the first six months of 2021, compared with just five in 2018. Linklaters said it was aware of 49 published employment tribunal decisions that featured allegations about menopause-related detriment. It predicted that a total of 20 menopause-related cases will go to tribunal this year, based on the rate of growth. Menopause itself is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, but a claim a may be brought on grounds of discrimination related to disability, age or sex. Earlier this year women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes said that MPs were