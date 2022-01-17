GenderLatest NewsEquality & diversityMenopause

More than 1m women consider leaving jobs due to menopause

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Menopause symptoms include insomnia, concentration loss and night sweats
Shutterstock
Menopause symptoms include insomnia, concentration loss and night sweats
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than a million UK women could leave the workforce because they lack access to menopause support, according to a survey commissioned by childcare provider Koru Kids. Its survey of 2,000 women between the ages of 45 and 67 found that almost a quarter were unhappy with their jobs due to a lack of support for their symptoms, and 63% reported their employer had no policies in place to support them. Seven in 10 who had taken time off due to their symptoms had not told their employer the real reason, Koru Kids found. A similar survey by Vodafone in March 2021 revealed that a third of women hide menopausal symptoms at work. Many women said menopause had had the second most devastating impact on their career after having children, according to the research. On Wednesday (19 January), the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee will hear evidence as to how the law protects women in the workplace who experience menopause symptoms.

Menopause support

Policy on supporting employees experiencing menopause  Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise 
This will be the third session of evidence in an inquiry looking at how menopause discrimination should be tackled, and whether it should be considered a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. An analysis by law firm Linklaters in November found the number of tribunal claims involving menopause-related discrimination is on the rise. The survey also revealed that almost three-quarters of respondents did not have a forum
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

The 10 most important employment law cases in...

Early retirement due to menopause means pensions shortfall

Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise

Menopause: What should a workplace policy cover?

Personnel Today Awards 2021 winners: ‘Radical’ partnership scoops...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Civil Service Fast Stream...

Marks & Spencer pledges to revise staff menopause...

Timpson to cover hormone replacement therapy costs

How behavioural science can help create menopause-friendly workplaces

Half of employers still failing to support menopause