TUC warns against employee monitoring after Post Office scandal

Employers should be under a legal requirement to consult workers before monitoring them using artificial intelligence or other surveillance tools, according to the TUC. The unions' congress said the long-running scandal involving sub-postmasters who were falsely accused of stealing money due to a fault with their accounting software showed the potential risks of using technology to monitor staff. Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736 sub-postmasters and mistresses based on information from a computer system called Horizon. A number went to prison following convictions for false accounting and theft, and recently campaigners won the right to have their cases reconsidered. Its report, published today, shows that around 60% of employees have been subject to some form of technological surveillance and monitoring in their current or most recent role, up from 53% last year.
