EAT hears appeal of Christian sacked for LGBT education comments on Facebook

Higgs, 45, is attempting to overturn a 2020 ruling at the employment tribunal which ruled that Farmor’s secondary school in Fairford, Gloucestershire, did not directly discriminate against or harass her on the basis of religion when it dismissed her. Having worked for seven years as a pastoral assistant at the school, Higgs was summarily dismissed in early 2019 after sharing a petition against relationship and sex education at the neighbouring primary school attended by her youngest son. After making the posts on her private Facebook account, Farmor’s head teacher was passed an anonymous complaint about the posts, which described them as “homophobic and prejudiced to the LGBT community”. Higgs was suspended and an investigation into her conduct launched. The process culminated in a meeting at a hotel, in which it is alleged she was subjected to six hours of “intimidating” questioning and her posts being compared to “pro-Nazi” views. Bristol employment tribunal’s judgment concluded that there was no causal connection between her religious beliefs and how she was treated. “Our view was that her treatment was not because of the relevant beliefs and accordingly her claim of direct discrimination failed,” it said.Judge Reed added: “The act of which we concluded Mrs Higgs was accused and eve