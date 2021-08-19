Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Further highlights from Season 2

- Francesca Peters, global head of talent at IWG, on the differences between what is considered 'talent' in Europe versus that in the US
- Daniel Dore, co-founder of Lightwork Global, considers what new skills HR practitioners will need in the age of data analytics
- Mike Seidle, co-founder and COO of Work Here highlights the issues organisations face when slow to hire
- Sarah Barker provides a moving account of her time spent in prison and colleague Darren Burns explains how HR and recruitment professionals can improve the hiring process for ex-offenders
- Merlie Calvert, CEO and founder of Farillio, gives her opinion on the perceived 'Bro-Culture' often found in tech startups
- Dr Paola Carr-Walker, HeadsForward's co-founder, details the steps organisations should take to monitor employee mental health and why an evidence-based interventions work best.