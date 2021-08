To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

All 330,000 Deloitte employees worldwide will participate in the digital learning programme, which has been developed with the World Wildlife Fund. The learning programme will be rolled out over the next six months and will feature videos, interactive data visualisations and personal testimonials from Deloitte people who are taking climate action. Deloitte will also develop a learning channel that will be updated with the latest science and climate information. “To address climate change, we need to understand it. Through dedicated learning, we can help make the right choices necessary to combat the crisis," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte global CEO. “Deloitte’s climate learning programme is a powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower—our people. By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change.” The accountancy and consulting firm said it wanted to build a culture of climate “consciousness” and inform staff about how Deloitte is responding to the climate crisis. Last year it launched a global climate and sustainability strategy, WorldClimate, which included a commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, promote “green” operations across all of its regions, educate and empower staff to become advocates of climate action, and create solutions