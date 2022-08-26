Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2: Prof Sir Cary Cooper, Emma Burrows and more

The second Oven-Ready HR Reheated episode recaps some of the best bits from this season, exploring topics including hybrid working and inclusion.

Highlights include:

William Tincup, president and editor at large for Recruiting Daily, on whether there is pressure from employers for a return to the office in the United States

Professor Sir Cary Cooper CBE, professor of psychology at Manchester Business School and the immediate past president of the CIPD, on the lack of soft skills training at business schools and how flexibility can be introduced for frontline workers.

Dr Alex Young, founder of immersive learning specialist Virti and a former orthopaedic surgeon, on the difference between a soft and a power skill.

Sandi Wassmer, chief executive of the Employer’s Network for Equality and Inclusion, on what drives her to campaign for a more inclusive world.

Steven Rothberg, founder and chief visionary officer of College Recruiter, on how interns should be rewarded for their efforts.

Emma Burrows, the head of international law firm Trowers & Hamlins’ Employment Department, on the links between HR and a firm’s ESG goals.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs