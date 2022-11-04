Financial wellbeingLatest NewsMental healthWellbeingHR Podcasts

Oven-Ready HR: Looking after workers mental health should be mandatory

Workplace wellbeing continues to be a key theme for Oven-Ready HR. Chris Taylor talks to Jo Elphick and Mike Tyler in this latest episode.

HR practitioners are devoting more of their time tackling a range of complex issues such as mental health provision for employee burnout and support for workers in financial stress.

Recent research from Legal and General’s Group Protection business has revealed some stark results. The majority of UK workers surveyed believe that workplace mental health support should be mandatory, and there is a distinct disparity between what employers and workers think are the key wellbeing priorities.

In this latest episode of the Oven-Ready HR podcast, Chris Taylor is joined by Jo Elphick, the marketing director for Legal & General Group Protection, and Mike Tyler, the chairman and co-founder of Fruitful Insights. Both are experts in helping organisations design, execute and measure wellbeing programmes.

This episode also covers:

  • why employee benefit programmes are complex and often misunderstood [04:44]
  • why the visibility of mental health programmes is key for younger workers  [06:50]
  • how it is critical for leadership commit to mental health provision [09:14]
  • are chief wellness officers joining the c-suite? [11:51]
  • wellbeing and hybrid working [17:43]
  • how to measure the success of wellbeing programmes [23:06]

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

