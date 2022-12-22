2022 in review: Personnel Today editor Rob Moss talks to Oven-Ready HR

As we reach the end of 2022, Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, joins Oven Ready HR podcast host Chris Taylor to give his HR review of the year.

Among other topics, Rob and Chris talk about quiet quitting, industrial action, working from home and the four-day working week.

Highlights from this episode include:

What have been the big HR stories this year? [ ] Political upheaval in the UK during 2022 has, in Rob’s opinion, made for a quiet year for the HR sector with very few developments in the world of work.

Is ‘quiet quitting’ the HR term of the year? [ ] Rob isn’t keen on the term and explains that people not working hard has always been an issue and is essentially a by-product of poor employee engagement.

How important is the cost of living crisis for HR? [ ] Rob considers the cost of living crisis of huge importance to HR and says it is intertwined with the current wave of industrial action in the UK, where pay has become the major issue.

Are we approaching a ‘General Strike’ in the UK? [ ] Rob considers that a recent UK government move to restrict certain sectors from withdrawing their labour could indeed encourage trade unions to co-ordinate their individual actions, resulting in a general strike in the public sector.

Is there anything left to be said about hybrid/working from home? [ ] Rob agrees that the hybrid/working from home debate is largely focused on organisations in London and the South East of the UK. Rob also considers the lack of available talent in the UK as a driver for employees to demand more flexible working practices. Rob cautions that there may well be long-term consequences for workers based remotely, particularly around learning and career development.

Cancelled Christmas parties a relief for HR? [ ] Despite the fact that that industrial action by UK train drivers has led to the cancellation of some Christmas parties, Rob and Chris joke that this might come as welcome relief to the HR community given what Christmas parties are historically famous for!

What does Rob hope for the world of HR in 2023? [ ] Rob hopes that the lack of available talent in the UK will see fewer redundancies being made than normal during a recession, and that HR professionals will be looking at re-skilling or up-skilling workers instead of letting people go.

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR director jobs