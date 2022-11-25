Is your organisation irresistable? Josh Bersin talks to Oven-Ready HR

HR thought-leader Josh Bersin tells podcast host Chris Taylor that employers have a moral obligation to ensure employees look forward to coming to work. This principle, among others, is key to unleashing the power of the human spirit to enable organisations to prosper.

Josh Bersin is one of the world’s leading authorities on HR, talent, leadership and HR technology. He has worked with hundreds of organisations over the past 25 years, and this experience has led him to publish his new book, Irresistible, which neatly distills seven practical management principles to enable business leaders to create companies that thrive.

Josh peppers the interview with examples of organisations that have the secret sauce of irresistability, as well as those that have lost their way.

Highlights from this week’s episode include:

Why are we all so miserable? Despite all of the billions spent on employee wellbeing, many management and HR practices are still rooted in the industrial age.

What are the characteristics of a successful organisation? Ikea is an example of an organisation that has developed a democratic process whereby individual stores have their say on decisions that are made at a corporate level.

How easy is it to change a company culture? Josh cites an established company that had lost its way and the steps it took to establish a new cultural manifesto.

How can organisations become irresistible to potential employees? Oganisations should constantly review the work that needs to be done and re-engineer, if required, to accommodate changes such as automation.

Irresistible HR? HR professionals should consider their own organisations in terms of the seven management principles he outlines and 150+ real-life examples.

