Unlocking wellbeing: Gethin Nadin talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
Image: Gethin Nadin

In this episode, Chris Taylor welcomes back multi-award winning psychologist and bestselling author Gethin Nadin, widely considered as one of the world’s leading employee experience influencers.

Gethin has just published his new book, A Work In Progress, written partly as an antidote to the hundreds of off-the-self wellbeing apps and services that organisations buy – most of which he claims offer few discernible benefits to workers.

The book draws upon some 500 research papers and studies, bringing us back to the evidence-based fundamentals of wellbeing.

In this episode, Gethin talks about:

  • The underlying message from a A Work In Progress [03:31]
  • Is there a definition of wellbeing? [05:00]
  • How is job purpose and wellbeing at work linked? [08:20]
  • Is quiet quitting a genuine phenomenon? [13:24]
  • The cost of living crisis and employee wellbeing [25:05]
  • How should HR professionals use A Work in Progress? [34:14]

