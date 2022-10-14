Unlocking wellbeing: Gethin Nadin talks to Oven-Ready HR

In this episode, Chris Taylor welcomes back multi-award winning psychologist and bestselling author Gethin Nadin, widely considered as one of the world’s leading employee experience influencers.

Gethin has just published his new book, A Work In Progress, written partly as an antidote to the hundreds of off-the-self wellbeing apps and services that organisations buy – most of which he claims offer few discernible benefits to workers.

The book draws upon some 500 research papers and studies, bringing us back to the evidence-based fundamentals of wellbeing.

In this episode, Gethin talks about:

The underlying message from a A Work In Progress [ ]

Is there a definition of wellbeing? [ ]

How is job purpose and wellbeing at work linked? [ ]

Is quiet quitting a genuine phenomenon? [ ]

The cost of living crisis and employee wellbeing [ ]

How should HR professionals use A Work in Progress? [ ]

