Unpacking ‘Quiet Quitting’: Dr Maria Kordowicz talks to Oven-Ready HR

In this week’s episide of the Oven-Ready HR podcast, Dr Maria Kordowicz sits down with Chris Taylor to discuss ‘Quiet Quitting’ and what it tells us about our relationship with work.

Is ‘Quiet Quitting’ just a TikTok phenomenon or is it genuinely a coping mechanism for employees to protect themselves from the pressure of work?

Dr Maria Kordowicz FRSA is a chartered psychologist, associate professor in organisational behaviour and director of the Centre for Interprofessional Education and Learning at the University of Nottingham.

Dr Maria argues that the pandemic triggered a highly anxious state for many of us by putting us face to face with our own mortality and inevitably leading to us question what in life is most important to us.

This is a fascinating and thought-provoking interview that really unpacks our relationship with work.

Key messages include:

Is Quiet Quitting just a TikTok phenomenon?

Are elements of Quiet Quitting good for the worker?

Is it linked to moves towards a four-day week?

Are command and control cultures for the scrapheap?

The relationship between the line manager and the employee

How can HR professionals overcome quiet quitting?

