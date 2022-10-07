Can cities attract workers back to the office? Jace Tyrrell talks to Oven-Ready HR

What is the future for global city centres? Chris Taylor talks to Jace Tyrrell about the impact hybrid working has had and how cities might entice workers back to the office.

Cities from Shanghai and New York to Singapore and London are still coming to terms with the fact that hyrbid working has had a significant impact on city centre economies. What do city centres and those responsible for their vibrancy need to do to ensure knowledge workers spend money on the days they are in the office?

Jace Tyrrell is the outgoing chief executive of New West End Company, the business partnership representing Europe’s largest and most prestigious retail and leisure destinations. His brief covered 600 businesses in London’s West End with a property portfolio of £3.5 billion and an annual turnover of £10 billion.

Jace will be returning to his homeland to head up Australia’s first Business Improvement District as the inaugural chief executive of the New Sydney Waterfront Company. Sydney’s Western Harbour is undergoing a $10bn transformation this decade.

In this episode, Jace covers:

How many workers are back at their desks? [ ]

What do cities have to do to attract workers back? [ ]

Will offices have to become like an airport lounge or members’ club? [ ]

Will the cost of living crisis affect city centre environments? [ ]

What are business improvement districts? [ ]

Which city transformation projects does Jace rate? [ ]

What are the skills gaps in city economies? [ ]

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs