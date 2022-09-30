A masterclass in creativity: Stuart Worden talks to Oven-Ready HR

The Brit School in South London has played a role in developing some of the most creative talent and influential artisits, and often works with organisations to develop their own creative talent. Chris Taylor talks to principal Stuart Worden.

The Brit School for performing arts and technology is one of the most creative environments on the planet. Brit School alumni are considered some of the most successful and influential artists of all time, from Adele and Amy Winehouse to Tom Holland and Leona Lewis.

But The Brit School is more than just a school for performers: there are students studying film making, TV production, fashion, lighting design, radio and sound engineering.

Such is its reputation for developing talent and creativity, organisations from around the world, including Tim Cook of Apple, have visited in the hope of bottling some of the magic the school possesses. The relationship between creativity, talent and commercial success is one that all organisations are keen to understand.

Stuart Worden has been the principal of The Brit School for the last 10 years.





In this episode of the Oven-Ready HR podcast, Stuart covers:

What was the inspiration for The Brit School?

How does The Brit School define talent?

Are creative people inherently difficult?

What can organisations learn from The Brit School?

The Brit School Values

Is ambition a dirty word?

Creativity as a super power

The Brit for Business concept, whereby organisations can work with the school to develop their own creative and talent platforms

What can Adele and Amy Winehouse teach organisations?

