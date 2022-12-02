Quarter of young people with ‘probable’ mental ill health

As many as a quarter of 17-19-year-olds in England have a “probable” mental health disorder, worrying figures from the NHS have suggested.

The statistics from NHS Digital have shown that the proportion of young people with a probable mental disorder increased from 17.4% in 2021 to 25.7% in 2022.

The Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2022 report found young people living in a household under financial strain were more likely to have a probable disorder. Children with a probable mental disorder were also more likely to report negative views and experiences at school, and were more likely to experience bullying online, sleep problems and loneliness.

The report also indicated a greater likelihood of eating problems, although NHS Digital emphasised this did not necessarily mean children were suffering from an eating disorder.

The issue for occupational health practitioners is that these young people are either just entering the workplace or poised to join the workforce.

The report is just the latest evidence of the extent the experience of the pandemic has had on the mental health of young people in particular.

Separately, a report from the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) has argued that secondary-aged girls are more likely than secondary-aged boys to have experienced a decline in their mental health during the pandemic.

Its evidence has also suggested that the restrictions in early 2021 may have had a more negative impact on mental health and wellbeing than those at the start of the pandemic (in other words from March to June 2020).

Liz Twist, head of assessment research and product development at NFER, and one of the authors of the study said: “Our research illustrates that the pandemic has had a greater impact on some pupils than on others.

“A child’s ability to learn and thrive will be adversely affected by poor mental health and so it is vital that schools have access to specialist support for children and young people.

“Early intervention is vital to reduce the risk of pupils suffering from significant difficulties later in life,” she added.