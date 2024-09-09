SOM guide emphasises value of OH support after a suicide

Occupational health can be a pivotal resource employers look to for help and guidance when responding to the death of an employee by suicide, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has highlighted in a new guide.

The guide, Suicide Postvention in the Workplace: Supporting Organisations and Employees, has been published ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, which takes place on 10 September.

The term ‘suicide postvention’ refers to the actions taken by an organisation to provide effective support in a sensitive manner after a death by suicide, SOM has pointed out. It aims to promote recovery and prevent further adverse outcomes.

Written by Professor Gail Kinman and Professor Neil Greenberg, the guide provides evidence-informed guidance and recommendations for organisations to respond to the death by suicide of a colleague, or the unexpected death of a colleague from other causes.

It also aims to help organisations navigate the complexities and sensitivities involved in such tragic events, ensuring they provide the support required to maintain a healthy and compassionate workplace.

“The resource should be useful for occupational health practitioners, wellbeing leads, HR professionals, managers, and policymakers. It addresses several important issues in the aftermath of a workplace death by suicide, such as immediate response approaches, communication protocols, support mechanisms for affected individuals, and long-term considerations for fostering a supportive work environment,” SOM has said.

The guide covers the aftermath of a workplace death by suicide, including immediate response approaches, communication protocols, support mechanisms for affected individuals, and long-term considerations for fostering a supportive work environment.

It emphasises the importance of a respectful and compassionate approach, recognising the profound impact that suicide can have on the workplace and on the individuals within it.

It also tackles the stigma often associated with a death by suicide and how this may complicate the grieving process and the overall organisational response.

“While death by suicide is rare, there is a legal obligation for organisations to plan how to manage outcomes which pose a substantial risk to workers’ mental health,” the guide outlines.

“Organisations should consider how they would respond if they experienced a death by suicide; larger organisations should assemble a trained and resourced postvention team in advance,” it advises.

While existing guidelines can be helpful, there is no one-size-fits-all approach because every situation is unique, it emphasises.

“Staff who need to be informed may be on leave or have left the organisation, while others may be employed on a temporary basis or on placements. Arrange time off for the funeral and the processes that follow. Think about how to manage any media enquiries,” it advises.

“All staff, including supervisors/leaders, should offer a timely, caring and considerate response, making extra time to offer support to colleagues and receive support themselves,” it adds.

“Employers should consider carefully whether staff in safety-critical or emotionally demanding roles are fit to continue to work, even if they are willing to do so,” the guide recommends.

“Communicate clearly and frequently with the team, managers and wider colleagues, including discussion of the support options available. Ensure there are opportunities for people to access support over the longer term and help them do so if required. Provide ongoing guidance and reassurance about any investigations or an inquest,” it adds.

Having a single point of contact can be helpful, but make sure they are well supported, the guide also emphasises.