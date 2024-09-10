Collective redundancyLatest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesRedundancy

JD Sports distribution centre closure risks 200 jobs

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The company is reported to be exploring all possible options for the employees affected
Jun Huang/Shutterstock
JD Sports Fashion has announced it will close its distribution centre in Derby, affecting almost 200 jobs.

It is understood that the decision follows a strategic review of the retailer’s global supply chain and that the business will work on seeking alternative roles in the business for those impacted.

The company signed a 20-year lease on the newly built 514,000 sq ft warehouse three years ago, according to reports.

The company has been looking to expand its global reach, and in 2023 it opened more than 200 stores.

It also wants to strengthen its “omnichannel” offer, which includes running a chain of low-cost gyms alongside physical and online retail.

A spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close our Derby distribution centre and are working with all those affected to ensure they are fully supported through this challenging period.”

The group added that the announcement will have no impact on its distribution centre in Rochdale.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

