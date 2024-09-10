JD Sports distribution centre closure risks 200 jobs

JD Sports Fashion has announced it will close its distribution centre in Derby, affecting almost 200 jobs.

It is understood that the decision follows a strategic review of the retailer’s global supply chain and that the business will work on seeking alternative roles in the business for those impacted.

The company signed a 20-year lease on the newly built 514,000 sq ft warehouse three years ago, according to reports.

The company has been looking to expand its global reach, and in 2023 it opened more than 200 stores.

It also wants to strengthen its “omnichannel” offer, which includes running a chain of low-cost gyms alongside physical and online retail.

A spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close our Derby distribution centre and are working with all those affected to ensure they are fully supported through this challenging period.”

The group added that the announcement will have no impact on its distribution centre in Rochdale.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today