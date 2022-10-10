AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOccupational Health

Four in 10 say stress has increased post pandemic

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

More than four out of ten workers (44%) say that their work stress levels have increased as a result of the pandemic, according to a European survey.

The workers’ poll by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) has been published to coincide with World Mental Health Day today (10 October).

Almost half of respondents (46%) said they were exposed to severe time pressure or work overload.

Other factors causing stress included poor communication or cooperation within the organisation and a lack of control over work pace or work processes.

A number of work-related health issues that are commonly associated with stress were reported by significant minority of those polled. Nearly a third (30%) of respondents reported at least one health problem (overall fatigue, headaches, eyestrain, muscle problems or pain) caused or made worse by work.

More positively, talking and opening up about mental health is becoming less taboo, the poll appeared to indicate.

Half (50%) of the workers surveyed felt the pandemic had made it easier to talk about mental health at work.

Employee mental health

Cost of living crisis could push mental health support to ‘brink of collapse’

Third expect no access to mental health support at work

Cost of living could lead to ‘pandemic sized’ mental health crisis

Not all workers are comfortable talking about how they feel, however. While 59% said they felt comfortable speaking to their manager or supervisor about their mental health, 50% worried that disclosing a mental health condition could have a negative impact on their career.

In terms of workplace initiatives and activities to prevent or reduce the risks, 42% said information and training on wellbeing and coping with stress was provided at their workplace.

Access to counselling and psychosocial support (38%) and awareness raising and other activities to provide information on safety and health (59%) were also commonly available.

Separately, research by workplace organisation Glassdoor has highlighted a sharp increase in workers discussing burnout, overwork and mental ill health.

The study found a steep increase in mentions of burnout, overwork and mental health in employee reviews between 2019 and 2022.

Burnout saw the largest increase, soaring by 86%, while mental health mentions climbed 21% and overwork 15%, indicating many workers were still struggling to find a good work-life balance.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

EAPs ‘overwhelmed’ by demand for mental health support

World Mental Health Day: employers urged to do...

Nine in 10 want their employer to offer...

Business travellers wrestling with stress, exhaustion and loneliness

Suicide prevention: construction urged to have mental health...

Cost of living crisis could push mental health...

Demand for mental health support continuing to surge

Workload, insecurity and long hours fuelling mental ill...

Cost of living crisis risks turning into ‘health...

Mental ill-health at work: the evidence for action