Travel-associated mosquito-borne infections back to pre-pandemic levels

Travel-associated mosquito-borne infections are returning to pre-pandemic levels, the UK government has warned.

Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has indicated that, in 2023, 634 dengue cases were reported in returning travellers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This aligns closely with the numbers reported in 2019, during the pre-pandemic period, when 790 cases were reported, the UKHSA said.

During last year, most reported cases of dengue were acquired in Southern Asia and South-Eastern Asia, particularly India. However, there has been an increase in cases acquired in Central America and the Caribbean, because of recent outbreaks in these parts of the world, the agency also pointed out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also reported a significant rise in global dengue cases in 2023, resulting in more than five million cases and 5000 deaths worldwide.

A total of 1,637 malaria cases were confirmed in England from January to October 2023, the UKHSA also said.

Again, these numbers are a return to pre-pandemic levels, similar to the 1,719 cases reported in the UK in 2019 and matching closely with the average of 1,612 cases reported between 2010 and 2019.

The WHO reports that in 2022, global malaria cases were estimated at 249 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 16 million compared to 2019.

Eight Zika cases were reported in England in 2023, a similar level to 2022. Case numbers peaked in 2016 with 725 cases, reflecting the Zika outbreak in America that year, before decreasing in the following years, the agency said.

While cases of Zika are low, the infection poses a particular threat to pregnant women and those trying to conceive, the UKHSA added.

Symptoms of mosquito-borne infections include fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, in muscles, joints and abdomen, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.

It has also suggested keeping an eye on the Travel Health Pro website, which is supported by the UKHSA, for information on health risks in countries across the world.

Ideally, travellers should consult their GP, practice nurse, pharmacist, or travel clinic four to six weeks before their trip for individual advice, travel vaccines and malaria prevention tablets, if relevant for their destination, it has advised.

In countries with insects that spread diseases, such as dengue, malaria or Zika, travellers can protect themselves by using insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and sleeping under a treated bed net where air conditioning is not available, the UKHSA has added.

Dr Philip Veal, consultant in public health at the UKHSA, said: “As travel has increased following the lifting of travel restrictions during the pandemic, so have serious mosquito borne infections.

“There are simple steps that people can take to reduce the risk of infections such as malaria, dengue and Zika. Prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under a treated bed net.

“Plan ahead and visit the TravelHealthPro website to look up your destination and the latest health information and advice. Even if you have visited or lived in a country before, you will not have the same protection against infections as local people and are still at risk,” he added.