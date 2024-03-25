BonusesNHSLocal authoritiesLatest NewsThird sector

Non-NHS health workers to receive one-off lump sums

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Some non-NHS staff like speech and language therapists will receive the lump sujm payments. Photo: ABO / Shutterstock
Some non-NHS staff like speech and language therapists will receive the lump sujm payments. Photo: ABO / Shutterstock

Tens of thousands of staff at non-NHS organisations including community nurses, physiotherapists and cleaners will soon receive two one-off lump sum payments worth between £1,655 and £3,000 after they missed out last year.

A payment of at least £1,655 was agreed for NHS workers as part of their pay deal in England, but thousands of outsourced staff such as physiotherapists, speech and language therapists and community workers did not qualify because they worked for charities, local authorities and social enterprises.

Health and social care secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I hugely value the hard work of all our healthcare staff, and those working in non-NHS organisations offer vital support to patients.

Healthcare pay deals

HC-One care workers win day-one sick pay

Pay ‘cuts’ mean nurses face financial hardship, union claims

“I want to ensure that eligible staff receive these payments, which is why we chose to deliver this funding and why we have taken the decision to relax the financial eligibility criteria employers must meet.

“It will ensure that hardworking staff and the organisations they work for can fully benefit from the NHS pay deal.”

Last year, more than one million NHS staff on the Agenda for Change contract, including nurses, paramedics, 999 call handlers, midwives, security guards and cleaners, received two one-off payments alongside a 5% pay rise.

The payments originally only applied to those directly employed by NHS organisations but in November, the government launched a scheme to provide non-NHS organisations with funding to cover the cost of the one-off payments for their eligible staff on this occasion.

The government says the scheme is now complete and all organisations have been informed of their outcome.

The payments will be provided to organisations which deliver NHS and Public Health Grant services which employ their staff on “dynamically linked” Agenda for Change contracts.

Employers were required to prove they had been negatively financially impacted by the pay deal, and that their staff were employed on dynamic Agenda for Change contracts.

The Department of Health and Social Care has now agreed to additional funding for over 27,000 members of staff to receive the payments for 2022 and 2023.

 

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

 

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HC-One care workers win day-one sick pay

Pay ‘cuts’ mean nurses face financial hardship, union...

NAO finds ‘significant weaknesses’ in NHS workforce plan’s...

Who is on strike and when?

Junior doctors in England vote to continue strikes

NHS more diverse than ever, but leadership representation...

BMA calls for Frank Hester’s resignation over Diane...

NHS England staff facing record levels of discrimination

Health workers take long Covid claim to High...

NHS consultants to vote on improved pay offer