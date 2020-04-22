Maximise use of health and wellbeing benefits available at home, employers urged

Shutterstock

Organisations have been urged not to overlook the health and wellbeing benefits available for employees at home, with many providers adapting their services to ensure individuals can access support while working remotely.

Independent health and wellbeing adviser Towergate Health & Protection said many providers had increased access to online GP and health professional consultations, such as remote physiotherapist or mental health specialist appointments, while some were offering more specialised in-home services, such as cancer treatment.

It also urged employers not to underestimate the value of apps that offered mental health and wellbeing support, reminded employees to exercise, or provided financial guidance.

Towergate Health & Protection’s reminder came after it warned employers not to leave staff “high and dry” by cutting or removing health and wellbeing benefits as part of cost-control measures as organisations and individuals navigated their way through the pressures brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Distribution director Brett Hill said: “Now is the time to take advantage of innovative offerings that have been adapted to meet today’s challenges. Health is at the forefront of many employees’ minds and it’s important that businesses let employees know the feeling is mutual.

“During this unprecedented time, it’s crucial that employees know that their health and wellbeing is prioritised by their employer and that, just because they may be working from home, out of sight isn’t out of mind. If employers are wondering how best to support the health and wellbeing of their staff whilst they’re working remotely, it’s a good starting point is to check in with their benefits’ advisers to see what’s new.

“As traditional routes to accessing healthcare are currently unavailable, many new creative solutions are being developed. Many benefits have been expanded or made available for free, and businesses need to ensure they’re aware of them and how their staff can utilise them,” Hill added.