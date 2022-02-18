GenderEthnicityLatest NewsCareer developmentCoaching and mentoring

Black female managers overlooked for promotion

by Jo Faragher
Many black women in leadership feel they are overlooked for career development and advancement opportunities
Many black women in leadership feel they are overlooked for career development and advancement opportunities
Almost half of black women working in white-collar jobs believe they will be overlooked for promotion, according to a report from non-profit network Black Women in Leadership BWIL surveyed 250 professional black women across a number of industries in the UK to compare their experiences with those of their non-black female colleagues. More than four in 10 (44%) of black women do not believe they are offered the same career advancement opportunities as their non-black female colleagues, the network found, while more than two thirds (68%) have experienced racial bias at work. Black women in senior executive or senior management positions were even less likely to believe they were offered the same professional development opportunities, with 33% and 31% respectively thinking this to be the case. Half of those in senior management positions had resigned due to racially unfair or uncivil treatment from colleagues, and a third of all respondents had resigned for this reason. Thirty-eight percent suspected they did not earn as much as non-black colleagues performing the same role.

Gender and race

The survey also revealed that 58% of black women had a sponsor at work – a widely acknowledged means to support career advancement. However, many women who had taken part in these programmes listed difficulties such as finding common ground with their sponsor or sourcing someone with the right level of influence and authority to positively influence their career. Dara Owoyemi, co-founder and director of BWIL Network, said the findings of the research showed “how much work still needs to be done”. “We hope that this study will contribute to the discourse and
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

