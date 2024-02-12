AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOccupational Health

Virtually all young UK farmers worried about mental health

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton A farmer in Yorkshire. A poll has suggested virtually all younger farmers are worried about mental health, with working hours a particular concern
A farmer in Yorkshire. A poll has suggested virtually all younger farmers are worried about mental health, with working hours a particular concern
Virtually all UK farmers (95%) under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing the industry today, according to a study.

The poll by the Farm Safety Foundation found long working hours in particular are affecting the mental health of younger farmers.

The foundation’s poll of 450 UK farmers under 40 found a clear relationship between average working hours and mental health.

Those with shorter working hours demonstrated higher levels of mental wellbeing. A total of 61% of those surveyed worked at least a 10-hour day and 15% a 14- or 15-hour day, with many rarely or never taking a day off, it said.

Farming and health

Government rejects calls for more support for rural mental health

More seasonal workers needed to avoid food crisis, suggest farmers

The foundation also cited figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that 21 farm workers lost their lives in farm accidents in 2022/2023, and there were 36 suicides registered in England and Wales by those working in the farming and agricultural industry.

The charity runs an annual ‘Mind Your Head’ mental health campaign, which works to raise awareness of the various challenges facing the UK’s farming industry, break down the stigma attached to poor mental health in the sector but also make it clear there are steps being taken to address this issue.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation said: “Mind Your Head launched in 2018 when concerns about Brexit, policies, administration and legislation were causing increased anxiety in the industry.

“Fast forward seven years and the campaign has grown and is now recognised by 67% of farmers in the UK. Mental health is always a sensitive subject but it’s something that is thankfully growing in importance and profile. The answer to the question ‘who cares?’ is everyone – and everyone should,” she added.

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

