More seasonal workers needed to avoid food crisis, suggest farmers

Farmers have accused the government of failing to listen to its warnings about a potential food crisis because of worker shortages. At a National Farmers Union (NFU) conference, food producers, processors and retailers urged the government to fix supply chain issues – including the seasonal worker immigration regime, as much of the agricultural sector relies on overseas labour. Immigration minister Kevin Foster this week confirmed that the number of seasonal worker visas issued in 2022 will remain at 30,000, despite calls to increase the quota. "We will be moving to a three-year system, announcement is imminent," Foster told a hearing of the environment, food and rural affairs committee. "There will be a scheme at 30,000 [permits] next year and then we always have the ability as we have shown with similar routes we have created to add on." The number of visas is also expected to be cut to 28,000 in 2024, it has been reported.