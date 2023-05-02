Third of workers feel employer is failing to manage stress

A third of workers feel their organisation is not great at managing work-related stress, despite the fact that three out of five workers are now increasingly anxious.

The poll, carried out by YouGov and commissioned by the conciliation service Acas, found 33% of UK workers believed their organisation was not good at managing work-related stress.

More positively, a broadly similar proportion, 34%, felt that their workplace was effective at managing stress, while nearly a quarter (23%) neither agreed nor disagreed.

However, the finding comes against the backdrop of an Acas poll in March, which revealed that three out of five employees (63%) feel increasingly stressed and anxious, largely because of the rising cost of living.

In response, Acas has published a new guide for employers on managing stress and mental ill health at work more effectively.

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “The cost of living is one of many causes of stress for workers. It is vitally important for employers to be able to spot and manage the signs of stress as it can lead to staff exhaustion, low morale and reduced productivity if it is not properly managed.”

Acas’s advice for employers on managing stress at work includes:

Look out for any signs of stress among staff.

Be approachable, available and have an informal chat with staff who are feeling stressed.

Respect confidentiality and be sensitive and supportive when talking to staff about work-related stress.

Communicate any internal and external help available to staff such as financial advice if the cost of living is a cause of stress.

The service has also outlined key red flags of stress or anxiety for employers to look out for. These include: poor concentration, finding it hard to make decisions, being irritable or short tempered, tearfulness, tiredness, low mood, and avoiding social events, whether work-related or otherwise.