Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 1: Gethin Nadin, Charlotte Lockhart and more

Our ‘Oven-Ready Reheated’ episodes offers the chance to hear again from some of the most important commentators and thinkers in the HR sphere.

This episode, the first of two for season five, features Gethin Nadin, one of the world’s top employee experience and wellbeing influencers. Gethin describes how the events of the past few years have had a profound influence on younger workers, and reveals how the cost lo living crisis is changing the relationship between employer and employee.

Other highlights include:

  • HR boardroom veteran, mentor and author Andrew Bartlow discusses hybrid working and how important it was for HR practitioners to help build a sense of community among dispersed employees
  • Chris Roebuck, the honorary visiting professor of transformational leadership at London’s Cass Business School, on whether HR should be the guardians of an organisation’s culture
  • Charlotte Lockhart, co-founder of 4 Day Week Global, is asked whether employees find the concept of a shorter woking week difficult to accept
  • Stephen Bevan, the head of HR research development at the Institute for Employment Studies, discusses whether poor leadership and toxic work cultures undo wellbeing initiatives
  • Justin Madders MP, Labour’s shadow minister for employment rights and protections, gives his party’s view on flexible working.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

