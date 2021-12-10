Working from home: businesses to allow staff into offices to protect mental health

announced on Wednesday in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid, under plan B. The Prime Minister's announcement, in the midst of the furore over parties during last winter's lockdown at No 10 Downing Street, applied to England only; Scotland and Northern Ireland had already requested that people should work from home while Wales is for now maintaining its alert level 0 which puts the onus on employers to assess risk in the workplace. Several studies, such as that by the National Centre for Social Research in summer 2021 have pointed to the negative mental health impact on people having to work from home in isolation for extended periods. With this in mind, services giant PwC and “magic circle” law firm Slaughter and May are among the large businesses that will allow workers to continue to travel to the office. Another “big four” services firm, Deloitte, is also keeping offices open but with the requirement for masks and lateral flow tests. KPMG, meanwhile, appears to have a more stringent policy. It has told employees that only business-critical meetings should take place in person, and only at “Covid-secure KPMG offices or client sites”. And EY, another of the services giants, said it would keep offices open “for those who need them”. PwC senior partner and chairman, Kevin Ellis, said this week: “There’s no denying this will be a challenge for some sectors. The majority of our people had returned to the office two to three days a week. It’s the busy season for audit and there’s also lots of deal activity that benefits from some in-person meetings.”The UK's professional services firms have implemented fresh work from home guidance but are allowing people to come into the office if they feel isolated working remotely. Fears over the potential psychological effects of a further extended period of working from home has led formerly office-based businesses to be less stringent over the government guidelines, which were
Coronavirus