Year in review: Personnel Today editor Rob Moss talks to Oven-Ready HR

Why Covid-19 has largely been positive for the HR profession

Rob's HR highlights of the year

The employment law cases that continue to impact upon the UK's HR scene

Rob's opinion of the 'Fire and Rehire' private members' bill

His frustration with the trend to appoint non HR professionals into senior HR positions

The UK's continued pay inequality in terms of frontline and key workers

Why flexible working is now right up there as a key benefit for employees

His fears for how learning and development for new joiners is going to be affected by the adoption of hybrid working.

Also there have been opportunities! HR has seemingly earned its place at the board table and organisations are perhaps at last seeing the impact the profession can have on organisational performance. So what can HR professionals expect from 2022 and what can we take away from 2021?, talks to Oven-Ready HR about the opportunities the past two years have created. He believes that the HR profession is in a unique position to make the world of work fairer, more equitable and fundamentally more trusting. PT frequently attracts more than 500,000 people per month, mainly from the UK but with a significant international audience as well, making Rob uniquely placed to give us his review of the year. In this episode you'll learn: