Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsHR practiceHR strategyHR Podcasts

Year in review: Personnel Today editor Rob Moss talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, talks to Oven-Ready HR about what 2021 has brought the profession
Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, talks to Oven-Ready HR about what 2021 has brought the profession

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

It has been another interesting year for the HR profession.  The last two years have seen seismic changes in the world of work that would normally take years to evolve, such as the move to hybrid working, the great resignation, labour shortages in key sectors and the enormous impact technology is having.   Also there have been opportunities!  HR has seemingly earned its place at the board table and organisations are perhaps at last seeing the impact the profession can have on organisational performance. So what can HR professionals expect from 2022 and what can we take away from 2021?  Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, talks to Oven-Ready HR about the opportunities the past two years have created. He believes that the HR profession is in a unique position to make the world of work fairer, more equitable and fundamentally more trusting. PT frequently attracts more than 500,000 people per month, mainly from the UK but with a significant international audience as well, making Rob uniquely placed to give us his review of the year. In this episode you'll learn:
  • Why Covid-19 has largely been positive for the HR profession
  • Rob's HR highlights of the year
  • The employment law cases that continue to impact upon the UK's HR scene
  • Rob's opinion of the 'Fire and Rehire' private members' bill
  • His frustration with the trend to appoint non HR professionals into senior HR positions
  • The UK's continued pay inequality in terms of frontline and key workers
  • Why flexible working is now right up there as a key benefit for employees
  • His fears for how learning and development for new joiners is going to be affected by the adoption of hybrid working.
Avatar

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

What makes a great HR podcast? Seasoned podcasters...

Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

Flying high: Lawrence Hughes talks to Oven-Ready HR

Smells like team spirit: Robert Tansey talks to...

Barriers to gender equality: Romanie Thomas talks to...

Diversity at work: SEPTA and Spring International talk...

Gen Z finishing schools: Elan Divon talks to...

Blow up your recruitment process: Chad Sowash talks...

Class ceiling: Dr Sam Friedman talks to Oven-Ready...

Do we still have pride in Pride? Benjamin...