Succession planning now a priority for in-house recruiters

A paucity of talent will mean that in-house recruiters will increase their focus on succession planning in 2022. Nearly one in three (30%) recruiters said succession planning will be a focus for them next year, according to The Forum for In-House Recruiters (The FIRM) annual membership survey. Fifty per cent rate diversity and inclusion as a priority for them, 37% will prioritise candidate experience, and 31% will focus on their employee value proposition (EVP) and employer brand. "For the first time in the 11 years of this survey, succession planning hit the top four strategic priorities," The FIRM's managing director Emma Mirrington told Personnel Today. "This is because people are finding it so hard to recruit at the moment. External talent pools are not providing for them so people are really starting to look at their internal talent pools and succession planning to compensate." Mirrington said 95% of respondents commented about the scarcity of talent when asked about their challenges for 2022.
