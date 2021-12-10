Succession planning now a priority for in-house recruiters

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Nearly one in three (30%) recruiters said succession planning will be a focus for them next year, according to The Forum for In-House Recruiters (The FIRM) annual membership survey. Fifty per cent rate diversity and inclusion as a priority for them, 37% will prioritise candidate experience, and 31% will focus on their employee value proposition (EVP) and employer brand. “For the first time in the 11 years of this survey, succession planning hit the top four strategic priorities,” The FIRM's managing director Emma Mirrington told Personnel Today. “This is because people are finding it so hard to recruit at the moment. External talent pools are not providing for them so people are really starting to look at their internal talent pools and succession planning to compensate.” Mirrington said 95% of respondents commented about the scarcity of talent when asked about their challenges for 2022.“We had comments such as ‘we can’t recruit HGV drivers’, ‘we can’t recruit data scientists’. This is how competitive the market is,” she said. Even recruiters are proving difficult to hire, Mirrington said, with members stating that recruiters had accepted counter-offers by organisations that wanted to keep them. Also, many had left the sector for other industries when they were unable to work as hiring slowed down earlier in the pandemic. Recruitment activity is expected to grow even further in 2022: 31% say they expect hiring activity to increase by 25% or more; 25% expect it to increase by 11%-24%; and 16% expect hiring to increase by up to 10%. Less than 6% of respondents expect a decrease in hiring activity. Mirrington sa